Mohali district records Covid death after one month

Mohali on Wednesday reported one death due to Covid-19, taking the district’s toll to 1,069 since the outbreak last March. The previous death was reported on October 4.

Also, two fresh cases surfaced, taking the count to 68,826. As many as 67,735 patients have recovered so far, including one discharged on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, both Panchkula and Chandigarh reported one new case each. The active caseload in the tricity stands at 68, with 33 patients in Chandigarh, 22 in Mohali and 13 in Panchkula.

Chandigarh has reported 65,356 cases, of which 64,503 have been cured and 820 patients have died. In Panchkula, 30,773 cases have surfaced so far. While 30,382 patients have been cured, 378 have succumbed to the virus.

113 new dengue cases in tricity

Mohali also registered 70 fresh dengue cases on Wednesday, taking the total to 2,853 this year. The district has registered 32 deaths since September, with 29 taking place in October alone.

Meanwhile, the total number of new cases stood at 113 in the tricity, with 29 in Chandigarh and 14 in Panchkula.

Chandigarh has recorded 982 cases and three deaths this year. In Panchkula, 620 cases have surfaced and one patients has died so far.