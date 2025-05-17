Menu Explore
Mohali: Female lawyer, sister on scooter sexually harassed by men in car near CP-67 Mall

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 17, 2025 09:58 AM IST

When they reached the traffic lights before CP-67 mall around 9.45 pm, three men in a car blocked their way and began making inappropriate gestures; they engaged in wrongful acts and attempted to record a video of them on a mobile phone

A female lawyer and her sister were sexually harassed by a group of men in a car near CP-67 mall on the busy Airport road in Mohali, police said.

In sheer disregard for law, the accused made inappropriate gestures at the sisters and filmed them on a mobile phone amid bustling traffic. (iStock)
In sheer disregard for law, the accused made inappropriate gestures at the sisters and filmed them on a mobile phone amid bustling traffic. (iStock)

In sheer disregard for law, the accused made inappropriate gestures at the sisters and filmed them on a mobile phone amid bustling traffic.

In her complaint to police, the lawyer said she and her sister were riding a Honda Activa while heading home from Mohali on Wednesday.

When they reached the traffic lights before CP-67 mall around 9.45 pm, three men in a car blocked their way and began making inappropriate gestures. They engaged in wrongful acts and attempted to record a video of them on a mobile phone.

When the men did not stop their misconduct, the lawyer raised the alarm, prompting the car occupants to flee the scene.

A case was registered against the three unidentified car occupants under various sections of the BNS at the Phase-8 police station.

The police have obtained the car’s registration number and expect to arrest the accused soon.

In a similar incident, a student of University Institute of Legal Studies at Panjab University had accused two men in a car of sexually harassing her while she was walking back to her hostel on the varsity campus around 9.30 pm on Wednesday.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: Female lawyer, sister on scooter sexually harassed by men in car near CP-67 Mall
