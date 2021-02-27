Mohali fire dept gives 15-day ultimatum to 600 violators

Waking up from deep slumber after one year, the Mohali fire department has finally directed 600 violators in high-rise buildings, commercial establishments and industries to obtain no-objection certificates from it within 15 days or face sealing proceedings.

It was in February last year that the department issued notices to 693 fire-safety violators under the municipal corporation limits, but only 93 complied with its orders.

In fact, just a few days later, on March 1, fire broke out in the basement of Vishal Mega Mart in Phase 5, turning readymade clothes worth lakhs into ashes. Earlier, 2019 had witnessed two major fires at industrial units in Dera Bassi, which left 18 workers injured. A factory on the Barwala road in Dera Bassi was gutted in December last year too.

“We could not act earlier due to the lockdown imposed in the wake of the pandemic, but now we will be acting tough. We have asked the violators to get the NOC or we will be sealing their building after 15 days as per the fire Act. We will not compromise with fire safety,” said MC commissioner Kamal Kumar Garg.

In the survey report last year, the fire department had identified various properties that did not comply with fire-safety norms. The violations included presence of only a single entry and exit point, which could be dangerous in an emergency.

Fire extinguishers were missing on many floors and did not have ISI mark. Hose reels, smoke detection alarm system and illuminated exit signs were also found missing in most of the buildings.

While there was no underground static water storage tank of 75,000-litre capacity with pump as required under fire-safety rules, terrace water tanks with at least 10,000-litre capacity were also found missing.

Besides loose electricity wiring in most showrooms, absence of a fire control room or emergency lifts with firemen switch were also among the violations.