Mohali: Fruit seller assaulted in Zirakpur, 3 booked

A 36-year-old fruit seller was assaulted with iron rods and sticks near Patiala Chowk in Zirakpur allegedly over an old dispute linked to the placement of a fruit cart outside his shop. Bablu Yadav, a resident of Adarsh Nagar Colony, Zirakpur, was attacked around 10.30 pm on Wednesday while returning from Patiala Chowk, police said. The accused have been identified as Kashi Ram, alias Bhura, Mulaim Singh and Surjeet Singh, all residents of Adarsh Nagar. According to the police, around six months ago, the victim had an argument with Mulaim Singh, who owned a fruit cart, when he asked the latter to remove his vend from the front portion of his shop. Based on the complaint and medical evidence, the Zirakpur police registered a case under Sections 115(2) , 126(2) , 351(3) and 3(5) of the BNS. (HT File)

Investigators said Kashi Ram struck Yadav’s left arm with an iron rod, while Mulaim Singh allegedly hit him on the head and back. Surjeet Singh is accused of attacking him with a stick.

Yadav was taken to the Community Health Centre in Dhakoli and later referred for further examination. His medico-legal report recorded four injuries. Police said one injury was declared simple, while expert opinion has been sought regarding the remaining injuries. Doctors described all injuries as resulting from blunt-force impact.

Based on the complaint and medical evidence, the Zirakpur police registered a case under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 351(3) (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.