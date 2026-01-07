Mohali: Gang selling properties of dead, NRI owners busted

Police have busted a gang that had been selling properties of dead or NRI owners using forged documents, with the arrest of the kingpin. Mohali police have registered a case against the accused under Sections 318(4), 316(2), 61(2), 336(2)(3), 337, 339, 340(2) and 249 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (HT Photo for representation)

Identified as Gurjit Singh, the accused, who is a Class 12 passout and resident of Fatehgarh Sahib district, was arrested when he came to the city to meet his associates, said police.

DSP (City-2) Harsimran Singh Bal said police had been keeping a close watch on Gurjit for several months as part of ongoing probe into high-value property frauds in the region.

“Gurjit played a key role in identifying vulnerable properties, coordinating with his associates and managing the sale process. We expect more disclosures regarding his network and other fraudulent deals during his remand,” DSP Bal said.

Mohali police began the probe after a complaint was filed at the IT City police station by Ravinder Goyal, a resident of Mohali, who alleged that he was cheated into purchasing a four-kanal plot in Bakarpur village.

Goyal stated that the accused, including Daler Singh, Baljit Singh, Harbans Singh, Kamal, Harjit, Hardeep Singh and Najar Singh, misrepresented the ownership of the property and assured him it was free from legal disputes. Relying on their representations, Goyal paid a substantial amount and executed a registered sale.

However, when Goyal visited the property to take possession, he was confronted by unknown individuals who claimed the land belonged to another party. Further inquiry revealed that Najar Singh held a GPA from the original owner, who was deceased, rendering the document legally invalid. Investigators said this loophole was exploited systematically by the gang to defraud unsuspecting buyers.

Police said Singh had connections in Delhi, and part of the gang’s operations, including preparation of forged documents, GPAs and seals, was carried out in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Preliminary investigations suggest the gang has cheated buyers of nearly ₹7 crore so far. Officers said the network involved multiple associates and further transactions were being traced.

Singh was produced before a local court, which granted police remand for questioning.

Mohali police have registered a case against the accused under Sections 318(4), 316(2), 61(2), 336(2)(3), 337, 339, 340(2) and 249 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Authorities have warned citizens to verify property documents thoroughly and report any suspicious transactions.