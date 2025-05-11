Menu Explore
Mohali gets its first cycle track

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 11, 2025 08:46 AM IST

The Mohali municipal corporation plans to construct similar tracks across the city, with work on the new locations set to commence soon

City mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu on Saturday inaugurated Mohali’s first cycle track.

The mayor marked the occasion by riding a bicycle along the track himself. (HT Photo)
The 6-km-long track, built at a cost of 80 lakh, starts from Old Spice Chowk in Phase 7 and goes up to Cheema Light Point in Phase 8, Industrial Area.

The mayor marked the occasion by riding a bicycle along the track himself.

The Mohali municipal corporation plans to construct similar tracks across the city, with work on the new locations set to commence soon. Sidhu said he is regularly monitoring the progress of the project.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali gets its first cycle track
