 Mohali gets second school of eminence - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali gets second school of eminence

Mohali gets second school of eminence

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Mar 04, 2024 08:28 AM IST

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, along his Delhi counterpart and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, inaugurated 13 such schools across Punjab virtually from Ludhiana

Local MLA Kulwant Singh on Sunday inaugurated Mohali’s second “School of Eminence (SOE)” in Phase 11.

MLA Kulwant Singh inaugurating Mohali’s second School of Eminence in Phase 11 on Sunday. (HT Photo)
MLA Kulwant Singh inaugurating Mohali’s second School of Eminence in Phase 11 on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, along his Delhi counterpart and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, inaugurated 13 such schools across Punjab virtually from Ludhiana.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

SOEs are equipped with smart classrooms, modern infrastructure, labs and playgrounds with facilities for various sports.

Singh said this school had been constructed at a cost of 11.50 crore. “Children from Classes 6 to 12 will study here. Students will have to take entrance tests for Classes 9 and 10,” the MLA said.

He added that the establishment of SOEs across Punjab, under the leadership of CM Bhagwant Mann, was a step towards the education revolution in Punjab.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On