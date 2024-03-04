Mohali gets second school of eminence
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, along his Delhi counterpart and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, inaugurated 13 such schools across Punjab virtually from Ludhiana
Local MLA Kulwant Singh on Sunday inaugurated Mohali’s second “School of Eminence (SOE)” in Phase 11.
SOEs are equipped with smart classrooms, modern infrastructure, labs and playgrounds with facilities for various sports.
Singh said this school had been constructed at a cost of ₹11.50 crore. “Children from Classes 6 to 12 will study here. Students will have to take entrance tests for Classes 9 and 10,” the MLA said.
He added that the establishment of SOEs across Punjab, under the leadership of CM Bhagwant Mann, was a step towards the education revolution in Punjab.