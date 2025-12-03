Mohali: GMADA launches WhatsApp helpline for redressal of street light complaints

Search
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Published on: Dec 03, 2025 05:20 am IST

Residents of the areas developed by the GMADA such as Aerocity, IT City, Ecocity-1, Ecocity-2 and Medicity etc. can now lodge their street light complaints by sending WhatsApp messages along with the location on mobile number 7973372955

In a move aimed at public convenience, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) on Tuesday introduced a dedicated phone number for the residents to register complaints related to street lights.

The residents would be required to share accurate location details to facilitate swift repairs. (HT Photo for representation)

Residents of the areas developed by the GMADA such as Aerocity, IT City, Ecocity-1, Ecocity-2 and Medicity etc. can now lodge their street light complaints by sending WhatsApp messages along with the location on mobile number 7973372955. The number would enable the concerned officials to take quicker on-ground action.

The residents would be required to share accurate location details to facilitate swift repairs. Further, if no action is taken on their complaints within 48 hours of sending the WhatsApp message on the given number, they could call on mobile numbers 9592396161 and 9914416028 and bring the issue to the notice of the higher officials.

However, this is a short term solution which is being offered for the ease of the residents. The development authority is contemplating to introduce an ‘AI enabled smart street light monitoring system’ which would ensure the redressal of complaints more swiftly.

GMADA chief administrator Sakshi Sawhney said, “The dedicated helpline will ensure timely resolution of street lighting problems. Considering that at times, complaints remain unattended for as long as the residents do not have any platform to bring into notice of the authority about any fault in the street lights, this number has been put in public domain.”

AI Summary AI Summary

In a bid to enhance public convenience, GMADA launched a dedicated phone number for residents to report street light complaints via WhatsApp. Residents in Aerocity, IT City, Ecocity-1, Ecocity-2, and Medicity can message location details to 7973372955 for prompt action. If unresolved within 48 hours, they can escalate issues to higher officials. GMADA is also considering an AI-enabled monitoring system for improved efficiency.