Mohali Golf Range trainees Ojaswini, Yuvraj shine

Adding another feather to their caps, Mohali Golf Range trainees Ojaswini Saraswat and Yuvraj Singh Hara bagged titles in the recently held North Zone Feeder Championship and the 109th Albatross Golf Tournament, respectively.

Seven-year-old Ojaswini, a student of Manav Rachna International School, emerged winner in the girls Category E with a total score of three under par 69 in 18 holes during the Indian Golf Union North Zone 2nd Junior/Sub-Junior Feeder Golf Championship held at Panchkula Golf Club.

A total of 140 players in the age-group of 4 to 18 years including boys and girls participated in the two-day golf championship. Playing nine holes each day in extremely windy and tough conditions on firm and fast greens, Ojaswini had scores of 3 under par 3 on day 1 and level par 36 in round 2 with 2 birdies.

Meanwhile, another Mohali Golf Range trainee Sohrab Singh Talwar secured the second position in boys Category E with a score of 76. Rabab Kahlon secured the fourth position in girls Category D with a 2 round score of 90.

In another junior golf championship held at the Jack Nicklaus Design ITC Classic Golf and Country Club in Gurugram, the 109th Albatross Golf Tournament, 19-year-old Yuvraj Singh Hara emerged as the winner in boys Category A with scores of 75 and 77.

Coach Harmeet Singh Kahlon lauded the performance of the two trainees.