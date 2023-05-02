Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 7.30 am to 2 pm timings to kick in at Mohali government office from today

7.30 am to 2 pm timings to kick in at Mohali government office from today

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 02, 2023 03:00 AM IST

The departments to adopt the timings include those falling under the district administration, revenue department, education department, GMADA, municipal corporation, PSEB and PSCPL

Starting May 2, all government offices in Mohali will operate from 7.30 am to 2 pm in line with the Punjab government’s decision.

The new office timings at Mohali government office will remain in force till July 15. (HT File Photo)
The new office timings at Mohali government office will remain in force till July 15. (HT File Photo)

The new office timings will remain in force till July 15. The departments to adopt the timings include those falling under the district administration, revenue department, education department, GMADA, municipal corporation, PSEB and PSCPL.

No change in OPD timings

Mohali health department has also geared up for the new timings. Civil surgeon Dr Rupinder Gill said as per government instructions, the new timetable was applicable only to offices that were earlier operating from 9 am to 5 pm.

Therefore, there will be no change in the OPD timings at all government health facilities in the district, and they will continue to open at 8 am and close at 2 pm. Emergency services will be available round-the-clock as before.

The facilities include the civil hospital in Mohali’s Phase 6, sub-divisional hospitals in Kharar and Dera Bassi, and all primary health centres, community health centres, sub-centres, Aam Aadmi clinics and ESI Hospital.

Lawyers raise objections

Meanwhile, lawyers practising in consumer courts have expressed strong objections to the change in timings. They said while the timing of the district courts will remain 10 am to 4.30 pm, those of consumer courts will change, affecting lawyers’ productivity.

“These orders are not practical. It is difficult to prepare a case so early in the morning, which will ultimately hit the functioning of the court. Even the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission operates from 10 am to 4.30 pm,” said Gurtej Singh Grewal, honorary secretary, Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mohali punjab government
mohali punjab government
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 02, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out