Mohali: Grecian Hospital management booked for forgery

The Mohali police have booked the management of Grecian Super Specialty Hospital, Sector 69, for alleged forgery, cheating and criminal conspiracy.

The management is accused of tampering with claim bills and referral forms of 17 retired army men, who were suffering from Covid-19 and were admitted to the hospital. The hospital is empanelled with the Western Command under the Ex-servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS).

The army authorities had ordered an internal staff court of inquiry against the hospital. Referral forms of the 17 ECHS patients were also sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory in October 2020 for examination and validation, following which the hospital was found involved in alleged fraudulent activities.

The Western Command Composite Signal Regiment Military Station, Chandimandir, then lodged a complaint with the senior superintendent of police, Mohali, and an inquiry was conducted by superintendent of police (city) Harvinder Singh Virk.

The report stated that the managing director, management and individual employees of the hospital have been involved in forgery of documents to extract extra money from the ECHS. The hospital was also found overcharging Covid-19 patients, defying the orders issued by the state government.

Following the inquiry report, a case has been registered against hospital chairman Dr Shivpreet Singh Samra, his wife and managing director Dr Shachi Samra and billing head Yogesh Kumar Dhawan under Sections 465 (forgery), 468 (cheating), 471 (fraudulently or dishonestly uses as genuine documents) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Phase-8 police station.

All attempts made by HT to contact Dr Shivpreet Samra through calls and messages proved futile.