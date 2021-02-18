Mohali hands over MC reins to Congress
The Congress swept the Mohali municipal corporation elections by winning 37 of the 50 seats, while the Azad group bagged the remaining 13 seats.
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) failed to open their accounts in the elections.
Setback and success
In a major setback, former mayor and head of the Azad Group, Kulwant Singh, lost the elections to Congress candidate Amrik Singh Somal in ward number 42 by 267 votes.
Amarjeet Singh Sidhu, the brother of Punjab cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, won the elections from ward number 10 by defeating Azad Group candidate Paramjeet Singh Kahlon.
Amarjeet Singh Sidhu is also the mayoral candidate of the Congress.
Of the 260 candidates in the fray in Mohali, 110 were women.
25 women councillors in new House
With 50% seats reserved for them, at least 25 councillors in the 50-member House are women.
The Congress contested all 50 seats, while the BJP fought for 46 seats, the SAD for 43 seats and the BSP for four seats. The Azad Group contested 48 seats.
The first elections of the Mohali MC were held in 2015. The MC House is elected for five years. The term of the previous one ended on April 26 last year.
