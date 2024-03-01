 Mohali: Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital extends MoU with ESIC - Hindustan Times
Mohali: Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital extends MoU with ESIC

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Mar 01, 2024 08:28 AM IST

To extend the benefit of cashless treatment for the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) beneficiaries, Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (HBCH & RC), New Chandigarh on Thursday extended its Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with ESIC, Chandigarh.

The MOU was formalised in the presence of Dr Ashish Gulia, director of HBCH & RC Punjab and Rakesh Kumar, deputy director of ESIC, Chandigarh. (HT File Photo)

The MOU was formalised in the presence of Dr Ashish Gulia, director of HBCH & RC Punjab and Rakesh Kumar, deputy director of ESIC, Chandigarh.

The MOU aims to provide cashless treatment to needy patients, ensuring crucial medical care without a financial burden on them. Last year, with a total amount exceeding 2 crore, this collaboration facilitated critical medical interventions for over 500 patients.

Dr Ashish Gulia expressed his gratitude towards ESIC Chandigarh for their continued support and emphasised the importance of such collaborations in addressing the healthcare needs of the economically disadvantaged. Rakesh Kumar, deputy director of ESIC Chandigarh, reiterated the organisation’s dedication to serving the community and affirmed their commitment to providing seamless healthcare services to those in need.

