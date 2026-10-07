Mohali: IAS academy told to refund fees to aspirants

The district consumer disputes redressal commission has directed Plutus IAS Academy and its associate company Argasia Education Pvt Ltd to refund ₹55,000 each to two UPSC aspirants after finding that the coaching institute failed to provide regular teaching by the experienced and permanent faculty it had promised. According to the complaints, the students paid ₹55,000 each towards the course against a discounted total fee of nearly ₹2 lakh. (HT File)

The commission, in separate orders, directed the two companies to pay ₹15,000 each as compensation for mental agony and harassment and litigation expenses. The companies will have to pay 9% annual interest on the ₹55,000 refund to each complainant from the date of filing of the complaints, February 18, 2026, until the payment. Both companies were held jointly and severally liable.

The complaints were filed by Kunwarjeet Sandhu and Eshneet Kaur, residents of Phase-6, Mohali. Both women had enrolled for UPSC coaching at the academy’s Chandigarh branch on July 29, 2024.

According to the complaints, the students paid ₹55,000 each towards the course against a discounted total fee of nearly ₹2 lakh. They said that the academy had represented that it would provide coaching through experienced, qualified and permanent faculty.

The students alleged that the academy repeatedly merged their classes with other batches, including postgraduate and experienced students, and frequently changed teachers. They said the lack of continuity affected their preparation and that repeated complaints to the management did not result in corrective action.

The students later approached the management along with other students and were advised to submit written requests for refunds. A refund request dated October 22, 2024, was signed by 14 students, including the complainants.

The academy initially agreed to refund ₹40,000 each after deducting ₹15,000 as service charges, according to an email dated November 1, 2024. It later informed the students that officials from Delhi would visit the Chandigarh branch on November 30 to discuss issues, including refunds.

However, in an email dated January 3, 2025, the academy proposed further deductions of ₹45,000 towards registration and portal access, study material and offline charges. It said only ₹10,000 would be refunded to each student.

The commission noted that the academy’s later proposal was inconsistent with its earlier communication agreeing to refund ₹40,000.

The students produced the academy’s prospectus, fee invoices, refund request, emails and WhatsApp communications exchanged among students. The commission said the WhatsApp chats showed that students had repeatedly sought improvement in the quality and regularity of classes.

It also noted that the refund request had been signed by 14 students, indicating that the complaints were not limited to one student.

The commission said UPSC preparation requires continuity, regularity and guidance from qualified faculty. It held that the academy failed to provide coaching in the manner represented to the students and that its failure to provide regular and consistent faculty, followed by its handling of the refund, amounted to deficiency in service and unfair trade practice.

Plutus IAS Academy did not appear despite being served and was proceeded against ex parte on May 29, 2026. Argasia Education Pvt Ltd appeared but failed to file its written version within the prescribed 45-day period. Its right to file the written version was struck off on July 14.

As a result, the commission found the students’ evidence unrebutted and partly allowed their complaints. The orders were passed by commission president S K Aggarwal and member Paramjeet Kaur.