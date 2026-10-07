Sukhbir launches door-to-door drive to take feedback for poll manifesto

BATHINDA Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal during a door-to-door campaign launched by the party across Punjab. (PTI)

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday launched his party’s door-to-door campaign by visiting various houses in Doda village his home district of Muktsar to elicit suggestions for the party’s election manifesto which he assured would reflect the people’s voice.

Calling it the ‘Punjab Bachao’ campaign, Sukhbir said the people told him that they wanted an end to the drug menace which was destroying families.

The party leadership claimed that issues of drug abuse and unemployment were among the key issues highlighted by the rural population falling under the Gidderbaha assembly segment.

In December last year, Sukhbir had stated that he would contest the 2027 Punjab assembly elections from the Gidderbaha constituency, hinting at shifting from his long-held seat of Jalalabad.

While taking political feedback, Sukhbir assured that people’s voice will be mentioned in the electoral manifesto for the forthcoming elections.

“The SAD wants to draft a ‘janta manifesto’ which should be given the status of a legal document to ensure all parties abide by their manifestos or face disqualification. A legislation will be introduced for stringent punishment for individuals found involved in drug trafficking,” he said.

The SAD chief said that he would ensure 75% reservation in the private job sector and that filling 3 lakh posts in various government departments would be done on a priority to ensure employment opportunities.

Sukhbir also addressed people at two different places on the occasion, where he recalled his family’s decades-old connection with Gidddarbaha. “The visit brought back old memories associated with my father, the late Parkash Singh Badal, who had started his political innings from this constituency. Badal saa’b had told me to take responsibility for the development of Gidderbaha after him and I am committed to it,” he said.