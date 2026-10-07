Srinagar: Omar lists NC govt’s achievements in two years

Ahead of completing two years in office, Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday shared a list of developmental works undertaken by his government, including the passage of a resolution for the restoration of statehood in the legislative assembly during the autumn session. In healthcare, hospitals and healthcare infrastructure are being expanded and upgraded, including MRI, CT scan and other diagnostic facilities. (HT File)

Omar took oath in October 2024 after the National Conference (NC) secured a landslide victory in the assembly elections — the first polls held after a decade and the first after J&K became a union territory. In a post on his social media account, he listed the achievements of his government in the last two years.

The CM said statehood restoration remains a demand and a resolution has been passed in the assembly, but full statehood is yet to be restored. Listing the sector-wise works, Omar said in the power sector, the government has set a target of 24x7 electricity supply by 2027-28.

“Work has been accelerated on major hydropower projects including Pakal Dul, Kiru, Ratle and Kwar. Peak power availability has increased to around 3,362 MW,” he said.

The CM said ₹1,718 crore has been allocated for power-sector capital expenditure in 2026-27, with technology and AI-based systems planned for better power management and reduction of losses.

In education, pre-primary classes have been introduced in 15,550 schools, 1,735 kindergartens established, 396 schools are being developed as exemplar schools, 4,200 smart classrooms are being created and ICT facilities are being expanded to 2,036 schools.

Vocational education has been expanded across government schools. A fee waiver has been announced for students from Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) families in Classes 9 to 12 in government schools and full fee waiver for eligible AAY students in government degree colleges.

On employment and youth, Mission YUVA has been launched to promote entrepreneurship and employment with a five-year target of around 1.37 lakh enterprises and 4.25 lakh employment opportunities, the CM said.

In healthcare, hospitals and healthcare infrastructure are being expanded and upgraded, including MRI, CT scan and other diagnostic facilities. Telemedicine is being expanded with provision for 80 telemedicine centres, additional seats have been added in medical education and digital healthcare services have been expanded through the SEHAT platform.

For girls and women, Omar said that marriage assistance for girls from AAY families has been increased from ₹50,000 to ₹75,000 with relaxed eligibility conditions. The Ladli Beti scheme continues, and free travel for women on government-owned public transport, including JKRTC buses and smart city e-buses, was introduced from April 2025.

In sports, thousands of school playgrounds are available across J&K with over 51 lakh youth participations reported in 2025-26, while indoor sports facilities are being introduced in government schools.

For farmers, weather-based crop insurance has been expanded to apple, saffron, mango and litchi with coverage of around ₹6,595 crore, besides installation of solar pumps under PM-KUSUM. Under PMGSY, large rural road projects have been approved, including projects worth around ₹3,566 crore under PMGSY-IV in 2026. In transport, 200 electric buses for JKRTC and fleet modernisation have been announced.