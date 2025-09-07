Mohali institute’s Deepit Sharma commissioned into army

Deepit Sharma of the seventh course at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (MRSAFPI), Mohali, has been commissioned as a lieutenant into the Kumaon Regiment of the Indian Army at the Officers’ Training Academy in Chennai on Saturday. Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh reviewed the parade. Deepit Sharma has joined the same unit of the Kumaon Regiment where his father serves, becoming a second-generation officer. (HT File)

Sharma has joined the same unit of the Kumaon Regiment where his father serves, becoming a second-generation officer.

Punjab employment generation, skill development and training minister Aman Arora congratulated Lieutenant Sharma and wished him success in serving the nation. He said with this commissioning, the number of cadets from MRSAFPI who have become officers has reached 179.

Maj Gen Ajay H Chauhan (retd), director of MRSAFPI, also congratulated Lieutenant Sharma and said the current batch of cadets will appear for the UPSC NDA (II) written examination on September 14.