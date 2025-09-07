Search
Sun, Sept 07, 2025
New Delhi oC

Mohali institute’s Deepit Sharma commissioned into army

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Published on: Sept 07, 2025 06:48 am IST

Punjab employment generation, skill development and training minister Aman Arora congratulated Lieutenant Sharma and wished him success in serving the nation. He said with this commissioning, the number of cadets from MRSAFPI who have become officers has reached 179.

Deepit Sharma of the seventh course at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (MRSAFPI), Mohali, has been commissioned as a lieutenant into the Kumaon Regiment of the Indian Army at the Officers’ Training Academy in Chennai on Saturday. Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh reviewed the parade.

Deepit Sharma has joined the same unit of the Kumaon Regiment where his father serves, becoming a second-generation officer. (HT File)
Deepit Sharma has joined the same unit of the Kumaon Regiment where his father serves, becoming a second-generation officer. (HT File)

Sharma has joined the same unit of the Kumaon Regiment where his father serves, becoming a second-generation officer.

Punjab employment generation, skill development and training minister Aman Arora congratulated Lieutenant Sharma and wished him success in serving the nation. He said with this commissioning, the number of cadets from MRSAFPI who have become officers has reached 179.

Maj Gen Ajay H Chauhan (retd), director of MRSAFPI, also congratulated Lieutenant Sharma and said the current batch of cadets will appear for the UPSC NDA (II) written examination on September 14.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali institute’s Deepit Sharma commissioned into army
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On