Mohali: Kidnapped taxi driver rescued in Zirakpur

A Punjab Police PCR team rescued a taxi driver from a warehouse compound on June 21 in Zirakpur after he allegedly alerted the emergency helpline while being held captive by four men who had abducted him at knifepoint and taken control of his vehicle. Police are conducting raids to trace the remaining accused and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the alleged abduction and confinement. (HT File)

Out of the four accused, one person has been identified as Rahul of Royal City on Nabha Road, Zirakpur, while others remain unidentified. According to the complaint, the incident took place near Sushma Joynest Society on the Zirakpur-Mohali Airport Road.

According to the victim, Rakesh Kumar, 44, of Chandigarh and a taxi driver, had dropped a passenger at Sushma Joynest Society around 1.15 pm and was waiting in his Swift Dzire taxi for another booking.

Rakesh told police that an unidentified man suddenly entered the front passenger seat of the vehicle and allegedly pulled out a knife. The man ordered him to start driving and when he resisted, the accused allegedly assaulted and abused him and later threatened to kill him.

The complainant said he then drove the vehicle under the directions of the accused through Mohali, Zirakpur and VIP Road before reaching an area near the Nabha Sahib drain.

According to the complaint, the accused instructed him to enter a warehouse compound. As the vehicle entered the premises, three other men allegedly closed the main gate. The four men then pulled Rakesh out of the vehicle, took away the car keys and confined him inside the compound.

Police said the accused took possession of the taxi and kept the driver inside the premises. While the suspects briefly moved towards an office area, Rakesh managed to use his mobile phone and dial the Punjab Police emergency helpline 112.

Acting on the distress call, a PCR team led by ASI Baljit Singh reached the location and rescued the driver. Police later recorded his statement and launched an investigation. The ASI said that we’re yet to arrest the accused involved in the case, preliminary investigation suggests that they wanted to rob his car.

During the inquiry, police identified Rahul as one of the accused. Rakesh told investigators that he would be able to identify the remaining three suspects if produced before him.

Based on the complaint, Zirakpur police registered a case under Sections 307, 115(2) , 127(2), 296, 351(2) and 3(5) related to theft committed with the preparation to cause death, voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful confinement, criminal intimidation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)

Police are conducting raids to trace the remaining accused and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the alleged abduction and confinement.