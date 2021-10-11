Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali labourer booked for molesting 13-year-old daughter
Mohali labourer booked for molesting 13-year-old daughter

The Mohali girl was rescued along with her minor brother from the Chandigarh railway station; she said her father had been molesting her for the past several months
The incident comes a day after a man was booked for raping his stepdaughter at Sohana village in Mohali. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Oct 11, 2021 12:24 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali

Acting on a complaint from the Chandigarh child helpline, the Mohali police have booked a labourer for molesting his 13-year-old daughter.

The incident comes a day after a man was booked for raping his stepdaughter after sedating her in the absence of his wife in Mohali’s Sohana village.

The present case was first registered at Government Railway Police station in Chandigarh, but as the crime took place in Mohali’s Balongi village, it was transferred to the area police station.

Neeraj Thakur, a member of the child helpline, said the victim was rescued along with her minor brother from the Chandigarh railway station. She told the team that her mother had died eight years back and both kids were staying with their father.

She said her father had been touching her inappropriately for the past several months, because of which she decided to run from the house with her brother.

A case has been registered under Section 10 (aggravated sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO ) Act and Section 75 (cruelty to child) of the Juvenile Justice Act.

