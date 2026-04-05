Mohali: Man, aunt hurt as SUV on wrong side hits their bike

Two people were injured after a white Toyota Fortuner, allegedly being driven on the wrong side, rammed into their motorcycle near Chhatt village on Banur road on Friday evening. The driver fled the spot after the accident, police said. A white Fortuner bearing registration number T0326KL49960, did not stop after the collision and escaped from the scene. (HT Photo)

The injured were identified as Gurcharan, a resident of Dyalpur, and his maternal aunt Kuldeep Kaur. Both were on their way to Zirakpur when the SUV, approaching from the opposite direction on the wrong side, tried to overtake another vehicle and collided with their motorcycle.

Due to the impact, the motorcycle skidded several metres, throwing both riders onto the road. Kuldeep Kaur sustained a fracture in her arm, while Gurcharan also suffered injuries.

Bystanders rushed to their aid and arranged a private vehicle to take them to a nearby hospital, where they received treatment.

Police said the vehicle involved, a white Fortuner bearing registration number T0326KL49960, did not stop after the collision and escaped from the scene.

A case has been registered under Sections 281 (rash and negligent driving), 125(a) (rash or negligent acts that endanger human life or personal safety) and 324(4) (mischief causing damage or loss between ₹20,000 and less than ₹1 lakh) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Rajiv Kumar, who is leading the investigation, said cops are collecting CCTV footage from the area and examining vehicle registration details to identify the driver and verify the sequence of events based on eyewitness accounts and technical evidence.