Mohali man booked for pilfering 50 lakh from employer

The Chandigarh Police on Thursday booked a 35-year-old man for allegedly withdrawing ₹50 lakh from company bank accounts by forging signatures on company cheques.

The accused, Amit Kumar, is a resident of Royal Estate Society, Zirakpur, Mohali. A case was registered in the Industrial Area police station, Chandigarh on the complaint of the company owner Salil Gupta.

In the complaint, Gupta said, “We run a factory that makes bathroom fittings, which are sent toforeign countries. Kumar was working as an accountant in the company. He withdrew ₹50-lakh from the company’s current bank account by forging signatures on cheques”.

“Besides, the accused used the log-in details for booking online orders for the company. Instead of ordering products for our company, he placed orders for his own company using our money. We bore an estimated loss of over ₹1 crore,” the complainant added.

Industrial area station house officer (SHO) inspector Ram Rattan said, “In the preliminary investigation, it was found that the accused made multiple transactions amounting to around ₹ 50 lakh using forged cheques.”

A case was registered against Amit Kumar under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 120-B (party to a criminal conspiracy), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (fraudulently or dishonestly uses as genuine any document), 477-A (officer employee forging) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).