Mohali: Man caught with 25 gm heroin at Sunny Enclave market

The Kharar police arrested a man with 25 gm heroin during a routine checking near the Green Market in Sunny Enclave on Wednesday. A case under Section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the accused. (HT File)

The accused was identified as Niman Singh, a native of Ferozepur.

According to police, Niman tried to escape when he spotted a patrolling team. “He threw down an envelope in a suspicious manner while attempting to walk away quickly. Upon checking, we found 25 gm heroin inside the envelope,” said an official.

Police also recovered ₹14,500 in cash from his possession, which he allegedly earned from the sale of heroin.

A case under Section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against him at the Kharar police station. Further investigation is underway to trace the supply chain and other possible links, said police.