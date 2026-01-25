Mohali: Man gets 26 days RI for possessing 8 gms heroin

A Mohali court sentenced a 28-year-old Chandigarh resident to 26 days of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for possessing 8 gms of heroin, a punishment he had already served during custody in 2019. The prosecution had sought a stricter sentence, citing the growing drug menace. (HT Photo for representation)

The court convicted Ritesh Thakur, a resident of Sector 56, Chandigarh, under Section 21 of the NDPS Act in a case registered at Majri police station, Mohali. The court also imposed a fine of ₹3,000 which the convict deposited.

According to the prosecution, police apprehended Thakur on March 13, 2019, during a naka checking operation near Dhakoran Kalan village. Police said Thakur tried to discard a polythene packet on seeing the police party. On checking, officers recovered 8 gms of heroin from his packet. The police sealed the contraband, completed the investigation, and later filed a challan in court.

During the trial, the prosecution examined police witnesses, including the recovery officer and the investigating officer. The court noted that their testimonies remained consistent and free from material contradictions. The court also relied on evidence from the then SHO and the Malkhana in-charge to establish the chain of custody of the seized contraband. Thakur denied the charges and claimed false implication but did not lead any defence evidence.

While deciding the sentence, the court took note of the convict’s age, his status as a first-time offender, and the fact that he was the sole breadwinner of his family. The court observed that Thakur had already remained in custody from March 13 to April 8, 2019, amounting to 26 days, which satisfied the sentence imposed.

The prosecution had sought a stricter sentence, citing the growing drug menace. However, the court opted for a limited sentence, considering the surrounding circumstances. With the sentence already undergone and the fine paid, the court discharged Thakur’s bail bonds and ordered disposal of the case property as per rules after the appeal period.