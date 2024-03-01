 Mohali man gets seven-year jail for driving wife to suicide - Hindustan Times
Mohali man gets seven-year jail for driving wife to suicide

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Mar 01, 2024 08:20 AM IST

The deceased’s family had levelled allegations against the accused, accusing him of harassing her for dowry; as per the family, the accused wanted to buy a new auto-rickshaw

The court of additional district and sessions judge KK Singla on Thursday sentenced a man to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for driving his wife to suicide.

The case dates back to 2018 when his wife was found dead at their house in Nayagaon, Mohali. (Getty Images/Purestock)
The court convicted the husband after hearing the arguments of the defence and prosecution.

The case dates back to 2018 when his wife was found dead at their house in Nayagaon. The deceased’s family had levelled allegations against the accused, accusing him of harassing her for dowry. As per the family, the accused wanted to buy a new auto-rickshaw.

After investigations, the police had booked and arrested him under Section 304-B (dowry death) of the Indian Penal Code.

