Mohali: Mataur police station gets its own building

The Mataur police station, which was operating from a site in Phase 7, has now got its own state-of-the-art building in Sector 71.

The new building has been constructed for ₹2.79 crore. Apart from the Mataur SHO, SP (city) will also sit at this building. Earlier, SP City used to sit at the SSP’s office and his office was also there.

Manphool Singh, the first SHO posted in the new building, said that residents will benefit from the new building and it is also a huge relief for police personnel. He added that the building also has a separate lock-up for women.