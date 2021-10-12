Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali mayor, councillors’ allowance hike put on hold
chandigarh news

Mohali mayor, councillors’ allowance hike put on hold

The Punjab local bodies department has not approved the Mohali MC General House’s resolution for constituency allowance hike for mayor and councillors
The department approved all other resolutions passed by the Mohali MC, but put the agenda on allowance hike on back burner.
The department approved all other resolutions passed by the Mohali MC, but put the agenda on allowance hike on back burner.
Updated on Oct 12, 2021 01:40 AM IST
Copy Link
By Hillary Victor, Mohali

The Punjab local bodies department has put the Mohali municipal corporation’s proposal for up to 75% hike in the mayor and councillors’ constituency allowance on the back burner.

The department has approved all other agenda items passed in the House meeting on August 26 this year, but has not given its nod to the agenda pertaining to the hike, stating that it is a policy matter concerning all civic bodies.

Constituency allowance is given to councillors in lieu of the amount spent by them on telephone and mobile bills, fuel and hospitality.

The House had hiked the monthly allowance of the mayor from 30,000 to 48,000. For the senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor, the hike was from 24,000 to 40,000 and from 18,750 to 32,750, respectively. Councillors were to be paid 25,000 instead of 15,000.

The mayor and his deputies are also paid an honorarium of 15,000 each, while councillors get 2,000 each. It is a voluntary payment given to a councillor for services delivered.

Harjeet Singh, superintendent, local bodies department, who is dealing with the matter, said: “We cannot allow the hike for Mohali alone, as it is a policy matter. If it is taken up, it will be for entire Punjab.”

While MC commissioner Kamal Kumar Garg said that he has not received any communication in this regard from the local bodies department, mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu said he will take up the matter with the authority concerned and push for the hike.

“The decision was taken in the wake of price rise. It was a long-pending demand of councillors,” said the mayor, adding that the allowance had not been hiked since the MC was formed in 2010.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out