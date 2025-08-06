Mohali mayor seeks 600 cr from local MLA to address civic issues

Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu has issued a strong appeal to local MLA Kulwant Singh, demanding that ₹600 crore be sanctioned from the state government to address key civic issues in the city. Mohali mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu (HT File)

“I demand a meeting with him within 24 hours—either at his home, office, or the Municipal Corporation office. If he fails, we will visit his office,” Sidhu said.

According to Mayor Sidhu, the ₹600 crore is crucial to resolving Mohali’s pressing civic issues, including solid waste management, waterlogging, and other infrastructure-related problems. He also highlighted that several government departments owe substantial dues to the Municipal Corporation and urged that those funds be released immediately. “This money will be used to construct roads, set up a proper dumping ground, launch city bus services, and address the longstanding issue of rainwater drainage. It will also support the creation of green spaces and the construction of cycle tracks to promote eco-friendly commuting.”

MLA Kulwant Singh dismissed the mayor’s demands, saying, “They haven’t submitted any formal estimate or proposal.”