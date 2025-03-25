Mohali MC exceeds revenue target, collects 165 crore in taxes

The Mohali municipal corporation (MC) has exceeded its revenue target of ₹160 crore for the financial year 2024-25, collecting approximately ₹165 crore. Encouraged by this success, the civic body has set a higher revenue target of ₹211.19 crore for 2025-26. The Mohali municipal corporation has set a higher revenue target of ₹ 211.19 crore for 2025-26. (HT File)

The MC has also increased its property tax target to ₹55 crore after surpassing the current year’s ₹41 crore goal. Officials credit the additional ₹5 crore revenue to increased collections from property tax, water tax, and other fees.

The corporation’s budget will be presented on March 27 during the house and budget meeting. To achieve its revenue target, the MC aims to generate ₹100 crore from Punjab municipal funds, ₹10 crore from electricity tax, ₹4.5 crore from excise duty, ₹1.5 crore from rent agreements, ₹27.5 crore from advertisement fees and ₹5.8 crore from water tax, among others.

For 2025-26, the MC has allocated ₹129 crore for development works, aiming to enhance infrastructure and civic services while maintaining financial stability.