Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mohali MC exceeds revenue target, collects 165 crore in taxes

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Mar 25, 2025 10:06 AM IST

The Mohali municipal corporation (MC) has exceeded its revenue target of ₹160 crore for the financial year 2024-25, collecting approximately ₹165 crore

The Mohali municipal corporation (MC) has exceeded its revenue target of 160 crore for the financial year 2024-25, collecting approximately 165 crore. Encouraged by this success, the civic body has set a higher revenue target of 211.19 crore for 2025-26.

The Mohali municipal corporation has set a higher revenue target of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>211.19 crore for 2025-26. (HT File)
The Mohali municipal corporation has set a higher revenue target of 211.19 crore for 2025-26. (HT File)

The MC has also increased its property tax target to 55 crore after surpassing the current year’s 41 crore goal. Officials credit the additional 5 crore revenue to increased collections from property tax, water tax, and other fees.

The corporation’s budget will be presented on March 27 during the house and budget meeting. To achieve its revenue target, the MC aims to generate 100 crore from Punjab municipal funds, 10 crore from electricity tax, 4.5 crore from excise duty, 1.5 crore from rent agreements, 27.5 crore from advertisement fees and 5.8 crore from water tax, among others.

For 2025-26, the MC has allocated 129 crore for development works, aiming to enhance infrastructure and civic services while maintaining financial stability.

Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On