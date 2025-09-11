Mohali MC launches survey to identify dead, dangerous trees

Recognising the potential threat to commuters and residents, the Mohali Municipal Corporation (MC) has begun identifying dead and dangerous trees across the city, which until now had no official count. The campaign was launched on Wednesday by Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu from Phase 4. The campaign marks the MC’s first serious effort to maintain a database of risky trees and ensure their timely removal and replacement with new plantations. (HT Photo for representation)

Mayor Sidhu said the city had been witnessing repeated complaints about trees that had either dried up or tilted dangerously, posing a potential threat to residents and property. “Several big trees have already fallen in recent days, blocking main roads and endangering commuters. These cannot be ignored any longer,” the mayor said.

To ensure accountability, the MC will set up a special committee to handle the felling of unsafe trees. The body will include municipal councillors, forest officials, RWAs, and members of environmental groups, tasked with not just identifying and removing such trees but also recommending fresh plantations. “Protecting the environment is our duty, but saving lives and property is our priority,” Sidhu added.

The mayor explained that while the MC had earlier passed a resolution to trim trees that had grown over 60–70 feet in height, the proposal was stalled by the National Green Tribunal (NGT). The matter remains under consideration, and the MC will act further only as per government directives.

Sidhu also appealed to the public to actively report dead or dangerous trees in their localities so that swift action can be taken. “This will help us save lives, prevent accidents, and reduce financial losses caused by falling trees,” he said.

The campaign marks the MC’s first serious effort to maintain a database of risky trees and ensure their timely removal and replacement with new plantations.