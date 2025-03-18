Menu Explore
Mohali MC slaps 22k fine on unhygienic food unit

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Mar 18, 2025 10:06 AM IST

Mohali MC commissioner Parminder Pal Singh said other than issuing challans, we will also ascertain if such food units have trade licences for such operations in the village area and will take appropriate action against them

Taking note of a video of a spring roll and momo manufacturing unit operating in highly unhygienic conditions in Mohali’s Mataur village, teams of the district health department and Mohali municipal corporation raided the site, and seized the food articles on Monday.

Discovering a dog’s severed head from a refrigerator at the unit, the Mohali MC team slapped a slaughter fine of 12,000 on the owner. (HT Photo)

Health officials had also visited the site on Sunday after the video surfaced online.

Discovering a dog’s severed head from a refrigerator at the unit, the MC team slapped a slaughter fine of 12,000 on the owner. Another fine of 10,000 was also imposed after plastic bags were found in bulk.

The health teams also took samples of decayed and spoiled food material stored in the unit, including spring rolls, momo and sauces.

MC commissioner Parminder Pal Singh said, “Taking strong action against unhygienic conditions in the food unit, teams of health department and MC raided the premises on Monday. Other than issuing challans, we will also ascertain if such food units have trade licences for such operations in the village area and will take appropriate action against them. The main concern is to save the public from eating unhealthy food.”

