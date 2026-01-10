Mohali MC to seek ₹1,000 crore from GMADA for developing new areas within its limits

The Mohali municipal corporation (MC) has resolved to seek at least ₹1,000 crore from the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) for the development of newly added areas before formally taking over their records, citing the acute lack of basic civic amenities in these localities. The Mohali MC House meet underway on Friday. (RAVI KUMAR/HT)

The Punjab government had recently expanded the Mohali MC limits, bringing under its jurisdiction fast-developing areas such as Aerocity, IT City, Sectors 81, 82, and several villages, which were previously under the GMADA. Residents of these areas will be voting in the upcoming civic body elections for the first time.

In the general house meeting, chaired by mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu on Friday, a resolution was passed to seek funds from the GMADA before the formal takeover of the land records, maps, infrastructure details and taxation data of these newly developed sectors, private colonies and villages.

New areas acutely deficit in civic amenities: Mayor

Raising serious concerns over the existing infrastructure deficit, mayor Sidhu said the newly included areas were far behind the older city sectors in terms of civic facilities.

“The areas that have been added to the MC limits are glaringly deficient in essential amenities such as proper roads, water supply, sewerage networks, green belts, parks, garbage collection and disposal systems, dispensaries, schools and other basic infrastructure,” he said.

The mayor pointed out that while residents of these areas would be required to pay municipal taxes after coming under the MC’s jurisdiction, the civic body would also be duty-bound to ensure equitable service delivery. “It is our responsibility to ensure that residents of the newly added areas receive civic services at par with those within the existing city limits. This cannot be achieved unless GMADA provides adequate financial support. We are demanding a minimum of ₹1,000 crore to carry out comprehensive development works and bridge the infrastructure gap,” Sidhu said.

Councillors across party lines supported the mayor’s stand. “Taking over underdeveloped areas without adequate financial support would place undue burden on the civic body and compromise service delivery. In the past, GMADA had failed to release funds to the MC in a timely manner after handing over areas,” councillors said.

Mohali MC commissioner Parminder Singh said the civic body would soon initiate formal discussions with GMADA regarding the takeover. “As per the resolution passed by the House, I will take up the matter with GMADA and press for the release of funds required for development of the newly included areas,” he said.

The commissioner added that the MC was also working on interim arrangements to extend essential services. “We are framing policies to ensure that door-to-door garbage collection is started at the earliest in these areas. Manual and mechanical sweeping will also be introduced to improve sanitation until permanent systems are put in place,” he said.