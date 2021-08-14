Mohali Merc mishap: Challan filed, stricter charges added

The Mohali police have filed a chargesheet in the accident case, wherein an 18-year-old boy driving a Mercedes left three men dead and three others injured in an accident near Radha Soami Chowk in March this year.

In the chargesheet, filed by investigating officer (IO) deputy superintendent of police Gursher Singh, it has been stated that accused Samrat Singh, who was without a licence, was driving the car at a speed of 120 kmph.

While removing Sections 304A (causing death by rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide) and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code, which were in the original FIR, police have added stricter charges under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) to the challan. Sections 181, 183 and 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act have also been added.

If convicted under Section 304A of the IPC, a person can be imprisoned for a term up to two years. However, conviction under Section 304 can lead to a jail term up to 10 years or even life imprisonment.

On March 20, Samrat, who belongs to a business family and resides in Sector 34, Chandigarh, was with his two friends when the accident took place. The trio had fled the scene in another car leaving the Mercedes behind.

The deceased were Ram Prasad of Mataur, who was on a cycle, and Ankush Narula of Zirakpur and Dharampreet of Gholumajra village, who were returning from work in a taxi. The chargesheet stated that the Mercedes first hit the taxi, then the cyclist and ended up ramming into a railing.

Samrat is out on bail now. During the hearing in a local court on Friday, he sought some documents related to the case from police, and the next date of hearing was fixed as August 31.