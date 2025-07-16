Mohali: Mullanpur man dies by suicide, wife booked for abetment

A 35-year-old man died by suicide after allegedly being harassed by his wife, police said on Tuesday. The incident came to light when a Mullanpur resident man was rushed to Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, where doctors declared him brought dead. Police have registered a case against the wife under Section 108 (abetment to suicide) of the BNS. (HT photo for representation)

Police said that the victim’s brother filed a complaint, alleging that the deceased was under severe mental stress due to his wife’s persistent harassment, which ultimately drove him to take the extreme step.

Acting on the complaint, police have registered a case against the wife under Section 108 (abetment to suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway.