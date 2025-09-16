Mohali: Nigerian man caught selling drugs in Kharar, 255gm cocaine seized

As part of the Punjab government’s ‘War Against Drugs’ campaign, the range anti-narcotic-cum-special operation cell, Ropar Range has arrested a Nigerian national with 255 gm cocaine, 10.25 gm of MDMA (Ecstasy) pills, and ₹2,00,000 cash, believed to be drug money, said DIG Ropar Range, Harcharan Singh Bhullar. The arrested accused in police custody on Monday. (HT Photo)

The accused, identified as Augustine Okwudili, was apprehended on September 12 from GTB Colony, Kharar.

DIG Bhullar said that on September 12, inspector Sukhwinder Singh, in-charge of the cell along with his team, were present near the GTB Colony, Kharar, when they received a tip-off at around 11.45 am, that a Nigerian national named Augustine Okwudili, was actively selling cocaine to his regular customers in GTB Colony.

A raid was conducted and the accused was apprehended with 255 gm of cocaine in his possession. Based on the recovery, an FIR was registered on September 13 under sections 21, 61, 85 of the NDPS Act at City Kharar police station, Mohali. During the arrest, police also recovered ₹2,00,000 in cash, believed to be drug proceeds.

During custodial interrogation, the accused confessed that a further quantity of the synthetic drug was concealed in his scooter (Reg Number PB-65-Y-7161). Upon checking the vehicle, the police recovered 10.25 grams of MDMA (Ecstasy) pills which is an international drug.

Initial investigation has revealed that both cocaine and MDMA (Ecstasy) were being sold at premium prices in high-profile circles and private parties across Mohali, Chandigarh, and Panchkula.

Police said that these drugs are suspected to have been smuggled via cross-border parcel routes. A comprehensive backward and forward linkage investigation is currently being conducted to dismantle the entire network.