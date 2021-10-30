Mohali: Nine days on, biker hit by ambulance succumbs to injuries

Nine days after being hit by an ambulance, a 61-year-old biker succumbed to his injuries at Amcare hospital in Zirakpur on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Kanwaljit Singh, a resident of GSJ Apartments, Shivjot Enclave, Kharar. The incident took place on October 20 when the 61-year-old was crossing the Sector 67/68 light point.

An eyewitness, Bhushan Sharma, said that just as the lights turned green and the victim was about to cross the intersection, a rashly driven ambulance hit him and dragged him for a few metres.

As a result of this, the victim suffered severe head injuries and blood was seen oozing out of his mouth as well. The ambulance driver, who was accompanied by two others, got off and tried to give first-aid to the victim. As blood didn’t stop, they took him to Amcare hospital in an auto.

The eyewitness said that even though the ambulance was not carrying any patient, the driver had been speeding and blowing the siren.

A case under Section 279 (rash driving), 337 (negligent act endangering human life), 427 (mischief) and 177 (furnishing false information) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the ambulance driver at Phase 11 police station on the complaint of the eyewitness. After the victim’s death, police added Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) in the FIR.

Phase 11 station house officer, Gagandeep Singh said the ambulance driver would be arrested soon.