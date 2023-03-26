Mohali: Nurse ends life over low IELTS score

Upset over her poor performance in IELTS exam, a 30-year-old woman ended her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her paying guest accommodation in Sector 70 on Friday. The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem examination at the Phase-6 civil hospital in Mohali. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said a suicide note was recovered from the room that narrated the reason behind her extreme step. They said the woman hailed from Morinda, Punjab, and was working as a staff nurse at a private hospital in Sector 70.

The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem examination at the Phase-6 civil hospital. The police have initiated inquest proceedings registered a case under Section 174 of the CrPC.

Kajheri suicides: Prelim autopsy report confirms death due to hanging

Chandigarh The preliminary autopsy report of the two youths who were found hanging in the forest area of Kajheri village on Wednesday has revealed hanging as the cause of death, police said on Saturday.

Police have ruled out foul play in the case, but are yet to ascertain the reason behind the duo’s extreme step. Autopsies were conducted by a board of doctors at GMSH-16 on Thursday after families of both the deceased reached the city and identified the bodies. The final autopsy reports are awaited.

As per police, the two men, aged 26 and 27, had purchased a 7-metre rope from a hardware shop in Kajheri village on Wednesday morning.

They also bought liquor from a nearby liquor shop and got drunk before taking the extreme step, according to the police.

Hailing from Chandrapur in Maharashtra, the two men had arrived in Chandigarh from Dehradun on Wednesday. Investigators had found bus tickets in their pockets and recovered their travel bags containing Aadhaar cards and clothes. They had reached the Sector-43 ISBT on Wednesday morning.

The bodies were spotted by passers-by, who alerted the cops around 1 pm. The investigators had found a liquor bottle and glasses near the spot, which is opposite the Sector-43 ISBT. There were no external injury marks on the bodies.

Police said one of the deceased was the son of the elder brother of a former BJP Union minister. As per families, both youths had left for Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, from their homes on March 14, but went missing thereafter. Families of both the men, the police said, had lodged missing person reports at their home town.