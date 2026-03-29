Mohali: Omaxe residents protest against poor amenities

Residents of Omaxe New Chandigarh on Saturday staged a protest at the IT Tower on the Chandigarh–Baddi Road to demand basic amenities promised at the time of possession by the developer. Protesters highlighted unrestricted access to the township, poor CCTV coverage, inadequate security, incomplete dwelling units, and the presence of stray dogs. (HT Photo)

They alleged that they had been forced to live in difficult conditions despite investing their life savings in the project. They alleged that Omaxe had not delivered on key promises related to safety, infrastructure and essential services.

Protesters highlighted unrestricted access to the township, poor CCTV coverage, inadequate security, incomplete dwelling units, and the presence of stray dogs. They also pointed to a non-functional sewage treatment plant (STP), denial of direct PSPCL electricity meters, non-transfer of GOP subsidy, shortage of clean drinking water, damaged internal roads, poor drainage and a mosquito menace. Maintenance issues such as irregular road cleaning and deteriorating common-area services were also raised.

Addressing the gathering, Parveen Malhotra, president of the Omaxe Residents Welfare Association, said the agitation would continue until the builder fulfils all commitments. He added that many families had exhausted their lifetime savings to buy homes and could not accept further delays.

The association has decided to approach the Consumer Forum and urged authorities to intervene to ensure compliance from the developer. The authorities refused to comment when contacted.