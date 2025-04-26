Menu Explore
Mohali: One booked for raping minor girl in Phase 11

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Apr 26, 2025 10:28 AM IST

The girl also revealed that Sharma, a resident of Guru Nanak Colony, Mohali, had deceived her into a physical relationship and later started blackmailing her

A youth has been booked for blackmailing and raping a 15-year-old girl at Guru Nanak Colony, which falls under the jurisdiction of Phase-11 police station.

The girl said the accused Nitin Sharma threatened and raped her multiple times over the past one-two months. (iStock)
The girl said the accused Nitin Sharma threatened and raped her multiple times over the past one-two months. (iStock)

In her statement to the police, the victim’s mother, who works as a labourer, said recently her daughter, preferring to stay at home, seemed scared and was not communicating properly. When she asked her about the reason, she revealed that a young man, named Nitin Sharma, a resident of Guru Nanak Colony, had deceived her into a physical relationship and later started blackmailing her. The girl added that Sharma threatened and raped her multiple times over the past one-two months.

The victim’s mother then filed a complaint with the police. A medical examination at the civil hospital in Phase 6 confirmed the rape.

Based on the statements of the victim’s mother, a case has been registered against Sharma under Section 64 (punishment for rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The accused is reported to be absconding, and the police are conducting raids to find him.

