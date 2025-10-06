Mohali: Over 1,100 unclaimed weapons lying at gun houses, police stations for over a decade

With over 1,100 unclaimed weapons lying in gun houses and police stations across the district for over a decade, gun house owners in Mohali have written to the district administration seeking immediate resolution of the issue. There are around 12 licensed gun houses in the district, which collectively hold over 1,000 weapons, including several high-end imported firearms, which have remained unclaimed for years (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In most cases, the guns were surrendered after the licence-holder’s death or in the case of people who have moved abroad.

There are around 12 licensed gun houses in the district, which collectively hold over 1,000 weapons, including several high-end imported firearms, which have remained unclaimed for years. Over 100 weapons are lying unclaimed at several police stations.

Officials estimate that Mohali has about 7,512 arms-licence holders with roughly 9,000 registered weapons. Under standard procedure, weapons are required to be deposited with police stations or registered dealers, especially before elections or when directed by the administration.

According to records, more than 1,100 weapons have been lying unclaimed for over ten years. The cache includes a variety of firearms such as Webley and Scott (England) revolvers, Smith & Wesson (USA) revolvers, .30 Mauser pistols (Germany), .22 bore Savage rifles (USA), 8mm rifles (Germany), .32 bore revolvers and pistols (Indian Ordnance Factory), and 12 bore double-barrel guns.

Jaskaran Pratap Singh Sandhu, manager of Sahibzada Gun House, Sector 69, said, “Several high-end weapons have been with us for over a decade. Many belong to individuals who have passed away, while others have moved abroad. We are permitted to store such arms only for six months. We have requested the Mohali administration to initiate the process of auctioning these weapons.”

Deputy commissioner Komal Mittal confirmed that the administration has taken cognisance of the matter. “We have sought detailed lists of unclaimed weapons from both the gun houses and the police department. Once the data is compiled, a decision on their auction will be taken,” she said.

7,512 arms licence holders in Mohali

Licence holders with three registered weapons have been directed to surrender one or face action. The district currently has 217 women licence holders, reflecting a gradual increase in female ownership of firearms.

Last year, after a three-month verification drive, the administration cancelled 236 arms licences found invalid or non-compliant with existing norms.