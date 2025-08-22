Mohali: Over 100 BJP workers detained in Dera Bassi

Police detained over 100 BJP leaders and supporters, including district president Sanjeev Vashisht, in Nagla village in Dera Bassi on Thursday. Party workers alleged that they were detained while attempting to set up a camp to provide public welfare schemes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The detainees were taken to Handesra police station and released after an hour. (HT photo for representation)

BJP workers also accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government of creating a “curfew-like atmosphere” in the area. They claimed that police were misused to prevent the camp, with workers being forcibly picked up, loaded into buses, and detained. The detainees were taken to Handesra police station and released after an hour.

Speaking to reporters, Vashisht accused the state government of authoritarianism, saying its actions reflected a loss of control. “The Punjab government is deliberately stopping people from availing benefits of the Prime Minister’s initiatives,” he said.

He further alleged that the incident was in line with recent remarks by senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia, who had said at a public rally that the party would go to any extent—even mislead the public or use force—if needed to win the 2027 Assembly elections. “Thursday’s incident is a direct example of that mindset, where BJP workers were forcefully arrested under government pressure,” Vashisht said.

He warned that the public is silently observing the government’s “high-handedness” and would give a strong response in the 2027 elections. “The true face of the AAP government, which came to power promising change, now stands exposed before the people,” he added.