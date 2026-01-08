Mohali: Partial blockade at YPS Chowk continues as Qaumi Insaaf Morcha completes 3 years of protest

The Qaumi Insaaf Morcha on Wednesday completed three years of its sit-in protest at Yadavindra Public School (YPS) Chowk on the Chandigarh–Mohali border, with the stretch continuing to remain partially blocked, causing inconvenience to commuters. The protest, which began on January 7, 2023, has remained largely peaceful, even as the issue over the removal of protesters is still pending before the Supreme Court. Over the past three years, the agitation has turned YPS Chowk into a permanent protest site, affecting traffic movement between Chandigarh and Mohali. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Marking three years of the agitation, morcha leaders said the protest continued without any clash or confrontation. One of the leaders, Pal Singh, announced that as part of the next phase of agitation, protesters would hold “free toll plaza” protests on January 12, during which toll collection would be stopped for three hours at over a dozen toll plazas, and January 26 would be observed as a “black day”.

During last year’s anniversary protest, some protesters were booked following minor clashes with the police, but this year’s programme concluded peacefully, with the morcha reiterating that it would continue its sit-in until its demands are addressed.

The morcha is demanding the release of Sikh prisoners who, according to the protesters, have completed their jail terms, along with a probe into incidents related to sacrilege cases and police action at Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan. Over the past three years, the agitation has turned YPS Chowk into a permanent protest site, affecting traffic movement between Chandigarh and Mohali.

The legality of the prolonged protest reached the courts after an NGO approached the Punjab and Haryana high court, citing harassment of residents and commuters. On April 9, 2024, the HC directed authorities to clear the road, observing that despite repeated opportunities, neither the Punjab government nor the Chandigarh administration had addressed commuters’ grievances. The court also made strong remarks on the use of religious symbols at the protest site.

However, in May 2024, the Supreme Court stayed the HC’s order after petitions were filed by the Punjab government and the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha. The apex court has since agreed to hear pleas challenging the directions to remove the protesters, and the matter remains pending.