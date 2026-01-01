Mohali Phase-5 murder: Unidentified persons booked for murder; ₹8.5 lakh cash, gold jewellery stolen, says family

Mohali police on Wednesday booked unidentified persons in connection with the murder of 65-year-old Ashok Goel, wife of former additional advocate general of Punjab, who was found murdered at her residence in Phase 5, Mohali, on late Monday night. The caretaker, Neeraj, 25, who has been working with the Goel family for nearly nine years, survived the attack, and is being questioned as part of the investigation. (HT Photo for representation)

DSP Prithvi Singh Chahal said that, according to the family, the assailants allegedly took ₹8.5 lakh in cash and gold jewellery from the house. “There were marks of rope on the victim’s wrists, which indicate that she was tied. It is too early to comment on the role of any insider. We are exploring all angles of the case,” he added.

Police said that the two unidentified men were captured on CCTV footage entering the house around 11 pm, whom they believe to be the prime suspects. A senior investigating officer said the suspects appeared to have prior knowledge that Ashok Goel was alone at home at the time of the incident. The official said that according to the information, the gate was opened by the victim herself and her body was found in her bedroom.

Superintendent of police (City) Dilpreet Singh said preliminary findings indicate signs of smothering. A forensic team and senior police officials inspected the scene and collected samples. Police are verifying entry and exit points of the gated residential society, checking CCTV footage from nearby areas and questioning people linked to the household.

According to police, the suspects entered the house around, restrained Ashok Goel and the caretaker, and later strangled the woman. The caretaker, Neeraj, 25, who has been working with the Goel family for nearly nine years, survived the attack, and is being questioned as part of the investigation.

At the time of the incident, Ashok Goel, the caretaker and the family dog were inside the house. Krishan Kumar Goel, the victim’s husband, was abroad with one daughter to visit another daughter. They have returned from abroad after being informed of the incident.

The body was handed over to the family after the postmortem, and the report is expected in a few days. Neighbours described Ashok Goel as a friendly person and said her pet dog has not eaten since the incident. The society is located less than a kilometre from the Phase 4 cyber crime police station.

An FIR has been registered under Section 103 (punishment for murder), 331 (8) (all persons jointly concerned in lurking house trespass or house-breaking by night punishable where death or grievous hurt caused by one of them), 311 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 3 (5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).