Mohali police admits 13 addicts to de-addiction centre

A joint team of Mohali police and health department counselled 13 drug addicts and got them admitted to the district de-addiction centre in Sector 66 on Saturday.

Notably, Mohali SSP Vivek Sheel Soni had formed the joint team based on the disclosure of a snatcher, Haramandeep Singh of Shivalik City, who was arrested by Kharar police on Friday. Police had recovered 13 stolen mobile phones from Harmandeep, who was also a proclaimed offender.

During interrogation, Haramandeep revealed that two men from Santemajra village, Amritpal and Navraj Navi, are involved in drug peddling. The duo has also been booked.

Singh further shared the details of around 18 drug addicts residing in Santemajra, following which a police team of senior officers including DSP Gursher Singh Sandhu and inspectors Shiv Kumar and Yogesh Kumar was formed, to counsel the addicts along with the health team.

“We found 13 men at their homes and their families were happy as we counselled and got them admitted to the de-addiction centre. Our duty is not just registering criminal cases, but social policing is also important,” said DSP Gursher. Soni said such operations will continue in future.

MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS

Special cleanliness drive kicks off ahead of Diwali

A special cleanliness drive, “Ye Diwali-Swachhata Wali”, was launched by Chandigarh municipal corporation on Saturday. The drive, which will conclude on October 27, is aimed towards keeping the city clean with the focus on reuse, reduce and recycle under Swachh Bharat Mission. During a meeting, MC commissioner Anindita Mitra directed officials concerned to get the city cleaned by deploying all machinery and equipment before Diwali.

45-yr-old man held for gambling

The district crime cell of Chandigarh Police arrested a 45-year-old man while gambling at the Sector 37 market on Friday. The accused has been identified as Rajiv Kumar of Sector 40. Police recovered ₹10,130 from his possession.He was booked under Gambling Act at Sector 39 police station and later granted bail.

Vij inspects 1857 Shaheed Smarak

Haryana home minister Anil Vij inspected the under-construction 1857 Shaheed Samarak on NH-44 in Ambala Cantonment on Saturday and directed officials to expedite the work. Vij also pointed out the absence of proper drainage system and directed PWD (B&R) and irrigation officials to ensure no waterlogging when it rains. Vij said civil work is almost complete and a tender for the interior work is likely to be awarded in a couple of weeks.

St Kabir organises university fair

St Kabir Public School on Friday organised “eduassist university connect-global”, an in-person university fair to apprise students of myriad opportunities for them in the field of higher education across seven countries- USA, Canada, UK, Switzerland, Germany, Spain, Australia, and France. Representatives of 30 universities interacted with the students on the occasion.