Mohali police arrest 3 snatchers, recover stolen mobile

Police on Thursday arrested three men who allegedly snatched the mobile phone of a 22-year-old man near Adarsh Nagar, Naya Gaon, on October 9.

The accused, Chandan, Vivek and Harish of Naya Gaon, were booked following the complaint of Deepak Singh Pawar of Adarsh Nagar — who claimed that while returning home after work, he lost his mobile phone and money to two-wheeler-borne snatchers.

The trio also allegedly attacked the complainant with a knife. Upon reaching home, he narrated the ordeal to his family before informing the police.

The complainant identified the accused, following which they were arrested. Police have recovered the mobile phone from their possession.

The accused were booked under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 379-B (snatching) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Nayagaon police Station.