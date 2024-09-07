Mohali police arrest five for possessing heroin

The CIA staff of Mohali police arrested five people in two separate cases after recovering 110 gm heroin from their possession. Around 110 gm heroin and two cars were recovered from the accused. (iStock)

In the first case, the accused were identified as Amandeep Singh, 28, Harmandeep Singh, 33, and Gursevak Singh, 36, all from Moga, Punjab.

They were arrested during a checking at Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar in Kharar on September 5. A total of 80 gm heroin was recovered from their car, a Maruti Suzuki Swift.

In the second case, the accused, Chanpreet Singh, 25, and Harpal Singh, 28, both from Sirsa, Haryana, and currently residing in Kharar, were caught at a police checkpoint near Ambedkar Labour Union, Kharar.

Around 30 gm of heroin was recovered from their Hyundai Verna car. Separate FIRs were lodged against them under Sections 21-61-85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Kharar City police station.

“The accused were produced before court and sent to police remand,” said SP (investigation) Jyoti Yadav.