Mohali police bust sex racket; woman among three booked

A false snatching complaint led Mohali police to uncover an illegal sex racket allegedly operated through a social media app. Within 24 hours of receiving the misleading call, police arrested the main accused and booked him under serious charges, while a young woman who refused to engage in the illegal act was taken under police protection.

The arrested accused have been identified as Nahid Alam of Bihar, Pawan Kumar, Fatehabad, Haryana and Laali, a resident of Mansa, Punjab.

The case came to light on June 27, when Nahid Alam, a resident of the area, called the 112 police helpline claiming that three women and two men had snatched ₹3,000 from him near Sector-82 and fled in an Alto car. The police traced the vehicle and detained the driver, Pawan Kumar, near Sector-66 lights.

During interrogation, discrepancies in the story emerged. Pawan revealed that no robbery had occurred, prompting a deeper investigation.

Station house oficer (SHO) Amandeep Baidwan of the Phase 11 stated, “The call was a false alarm. Nahid Alam had contacted women through a social media platform for illegal sexual activities. When the woman denied, he misused the police helpline to lodge a fake snatching complaint.”

Further inquiry revealed that a woman named Laali was arranging girls for these activities via social media.

Police have booked three accused on Sunday under BNS Section 217 and Sections 3, 4, and 5 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956. A probe is on.