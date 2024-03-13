Mohali police bust vehicle theft gang, recover 47 bikes

The CIA staff of Mohali police have busted a gang of two-wheeler thieves active across the tricity, leading to the recovery of 47 motorcycles worth around ₹75 lakh. The recovered motorcycles in the custody of Mohali police. (HT)

The recoveries came with the arrest of 10 gang members, including three juveniles, who police said mostly targeted high-end motorcycles.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Apart from the minors, who were sent to the juvenile home in Hoshiarpur, the other seven accused were identified as Harmeet Singh of Ludhiana; and Gurpratap Singh, Gurkirat Singh, Abhishek Singh, Harmanjot Singh, Shubhkarman Singh and Amaninder Singh, all residents of Fatehgarh Sahib.

Among the recovered vehicles are 15 Hero Splendor bikes, 10 KTM bikes, seven Yamaha R15 bikes, five Royal Enfield Bullet bikes, three Jawa Perak bikes, two TVS Apachi bikes, two Platina bikes, two Honda Activa and one old Yamaha model. Police are working to trace their owners.

Mohali SSP Sandeep Kumar Garg said a few other bikes were in the custody of different police stations as case properties. “The gang members would arrive in cars and flee with the stolen bikes. Harmanjot, a mechanic, and Rohit, a key maker, used their know-how to lift vehicles, before selling them off using fake number plates. They also stole two bikes from Manali in Himachal Pradesh,” he said, adding that police search was on for another gang member, Parvinder Singh, who allegedly stole around 25 bikes.

The gang was uncovered after the CIA team, led by SP Jyoti Yadav (Investigation), DSP Harsimrat Singh Chhetra (Investigation) and inspector Harminder Singh, in-charge CIA, traced a Hero Splendor bike snatching case registered at the Kharar police station and arrested two snatchers involved in that case.

During interrogation, they revealed that they had sold the bike to the above-mentioned gang in Khamanon, Fatehgarh Sahib, that led police to the vehicle lifters.

According to sources, this Splendor bike was used by a shooter affiliated with the Haryana-based Kaushal Chaudhary gang who was nabbed after an encounter near Chappar Chiri last month.

The gangster, along with his accomplice, was conducting recce of a famous Punjabi singer as part of their plot to commit a major criminal act, said police. The shooters had approached the gang to buy a bike from them.