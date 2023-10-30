Mohali police catch Bambiha gang member held with pistol

The State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Mohali, on Friday nabbed a member of the Davinder Bambiha gang with a .30-bore pistol and five live rounds from Faridkot.

The accused was identified as Lovepreet Singh, alias Gagan Dhillon, of Faridkot.

The accused was identified as Lovepreet Singh, alias Gagan Dhillon, of Faridkot.

Police said during interrogation the accused revealed that he, along with his accomplices, was tasked with killing two Punjabi singers, besides a member of the rival Lawrence Bishnoi gang lodged in a Punjab jail.

The directions for the hit came from Canada-based gangster Prince Chauhan, said police officials.

The gang, according to the police, has been extorting money from singers and prominent businessmen in the state. As such, police have also nominated Jahar Singh, alias Prince Chauhan, of Khuda Lahora, Chandigarh, and Harmanpreet Singh, alias Happy of Faridkot, besides a few other gang members in the case.

Police said Chauhan arranged consignment of illegal weapons and delivered them to his key operatives in Punjab aiming to execute some target killings.

A senior Punjab Police officer said, “Lovepreet came in contact with Prince Chauhan through Harmanpreet Singh who was already directly in touch with Chauhan. Now they both work for him.”

“Lovepreet and Harmanpreet acted as an arsenal for keeping illegal arms and ammunition of the gang.

The duo was tasked with eliminating Punjabi singers,” he added.

Harmanpreet, who was earlier booked by Punjab Police in an attempt to murder case, continues to evade arrest.

“Police are working to nab Harmanpreet and other members of the gang,” an officer said. All accused were booked under Sections 384 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC, and under the Arms Act at the State Special Operation Cell, Mohali.

