Mohali police file FIR in illegal mining case

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Feb 10, 2025 08:32 AM IST

An FIR was filed against unidentified individuals under Sections 21(1) and 4(1) of the Mines and Minerals (Regulation of Development) Act, 1957, at the Majri Police Station

Following multiple reports of illegal mining in Miyanpur Changar village, Mohali police filed an FIR against unidentified individuals.

The action was directed by Mohali deputy commissioner (DC) Aashika Jain, who reiterated the district’s zero-tolerance policy towards such activities. (HT File photo for representation)
Upon receiving information of illegal mining on Saturday, an administrative team led by sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Gurmander Singh conducted an immediate inspection. The team confirmed the activities, recovering a heavy digging machine from the site, reportedly belonging to private individuals.

The action was directed by deputy commissioner (DC) Aashika Jain, who reiterated the district’s zero-tolerance policy towards such activities. “Anyone found engaged in such activities will face strict consequences,” she warned.

An FIR was filed against unidentified individuals under Sections 21(1) and 4(1) of the Mines and Minerals (Regulation of Development) Act, 1957, at the Majri police station.

DC Jain has instructed the revenue department to determine land ownership for further investigation and directed the district police to conduct a time-bound investigation and arrest those involved.

