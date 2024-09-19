Mohali police freeze drug smuggler’s property

Mohali police on Wednesday froze the property of Hardeep Dhiman, an alleged drug smuggler located in Sector 66. The property was seized following the orders from the office of competent authority and administrator. (HT Photo)

Phase 11 police arrested the accused after allegedly recovering 1,100 tablets of Alpranof 0.5 from him on November 23, 2019.

He was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act by the Phase 11 police.

The possession of Alpranof 0.5 is a punishable offence with rigorous imprisonment (RI) of 10 years or more under Sections 22/61 of the act.

After conducting financial investigation into the accused’s property, Gagandeep Singh, station house officer (SHO), Phase 11 police station, passed a freezing order on August 13, 2024. The property was eventually seized following the orders from the office of competent authority and administrator.

The first floor of House Number 2800 in Sector 66, thus, now, cannot be sold or transferred.

The said property is registered in the name of Sushila Rani, the accused’s wife.

“The property was purchased with the illegal income generated from drug trafficking. We have got instructions from the state government to take stern action against the drug lords or smugglers and freeze the properties purchased with drug money. We will continue to freeze the properties of drug smugglers,” DSP HS Bal said.

The Mohali police team, led by the DSP and SHO, Phase 11, also made announcements in the area for alerting the residents to not indulge in any sale and purchase of the accused’s seized property.